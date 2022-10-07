Before & After Transformation Photos Of A Call Girl After Encounter With Pastor Rapu

Before & After Photos of Call Girl Transformed by Pastor Who Made Her His Friend Go Viral

The amazing and heart-touching story of a former call girl, Lizzy, whose life was transformed by the word of God, is one not to miss Lizzy’s life and narrative took a positive turn when she met a pastor called Tony Rapu, who preached the love of God to her Interestingly, the cleric later developed a soft spot for the girl who used to be addicted to hard substances and made her his friend.

Life can really offer amazing surprises, twists, and lessons for all who care to learn and utilise them. Photos of a former call girl whose life was completely transformed after she came in contact with a pastor speak volumes on why no one should be written off.

The young female, Lizzy by name, was said to have been addicted to taking hard substances and known as a lady of the night who lived in the streets. But things started to change for Lizzy the day she met a cleric, simply identified as Pastor Tony Rapu, who shared the word of God and developed a keen interest in her.

It is interesting to observe in photos the stages of transformation Lizzy went through before she became the happy woman that she is now. Speaking on when they first met, Lizzy said she felt uncomfortable when Pastor Tony approached her because she had been used to being treated like an outcast in the slums, but her friend treated her like a treasure.

Pastor Tony is happily married to the love of his life, Nkoyo. She is a lawyer, pastor and writer.Tony is the senior pastor of Waterbrook Church, Lekki, Lagos.

Lizzy’s story stirs reactions A lot of persons on social media who came across Lizzy’s story have made different comments on it.

Norma Tayawa-Guiamas: “God transforms us if we are willing.”

Hazekiah Abah: “Na them be the best wife to marry self.”

Oladeji Olakunle: “They are not married, but pastor Tony and God transformed her life.”

MoreMoney Luka Jonathan: “No be say pastor succeeded in his own wuna go try oooo.. wisdom is profitable to direct.”

Anselen Chineke: “I can’t believe my eyes, the transformation is electrifying.”

Olanrewaju Ahmed Sanusi: “Is all about personal decision o, some people are not ready to change o, I don tell u my own o”

https://www.legit.ng/nigeria/1496242-before-photos-call-girl-transformed-by-pastor-friend-viral/

