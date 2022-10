The Christ Apostolic Church Nigerian posted photos of a mentally challenged man who was ‘healed’ in Offa, Kwara state branch of the church.

“This man on the picture was notably mad in the terrain (Odu-Owa), even his dreadful look beforehand explained it all; but at the foot of Jesus in the lives of the TACSFONITES at OFFA Chapter – Jesus restored his sanity, sanctity and soul to Himself. Thank You Jesus! Thank You Jesus!” the post read.

