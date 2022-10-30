Benz Are Taxis In Germany – Portable Mocks Nigerians Bragging With Benz (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G7hwx3KdWHg

Benz Are Taxis In Germany – Portable Mocks Nigerians Bragging With Benz (Photo, Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, has mocked Nigerians who brag about owning Mercedes Benz car in Nigeria, IGBERETV reports.

The Zazu Zeh crooner who travelled to Germany, said the luxury car which many Nigerians take as a symbol of class and status status, is used as taxi in Germany.

He shared a video of himself saying this in Düsseldorf, Germany. He captioned the video on his Instagram handle;

“Exotic cars as Taxis ! Car wey u cover with tamponlin . Ilu Osu! Düsseldorf Germany . IKA of AFRICA”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CkQoNcAti6V/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

