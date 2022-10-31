Bishop Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye Of Diocese Of Lagos Is Dead

It is with a heavy heart to announce to the public that the Lord Bishop of The Diocese of Lagos and the Archbishop of Lagos Province; The Most Rev. Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye (Phd) has passed on to glory.

A twitter user also confirmed the Bishop’s death.

See his tweet below:

“RIP Bishop Olumakaiye.

You fought the good fight. Supported the youths during endsars protests, called FG out on issues pertaining to ASUU strikes, brought unity and a rejuvenated spirituality to our diocese and led us to new heights.” @fajiolaotan posted

Who is Olumakaiye?

He is the current Bishop of Lagos, and Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos (Anglican Communion), Church of Nigeria having been Bishop of Osun North East until 2018.

He was presented as the Archbishop of Lagos Ecclesiastical Province on the 7th of November, 2021 at the Cathedral Church of Advent, Life Camp, Abuja.

Early Life

Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye was born on 28 January 1969 at Okene into the family of the Venerable and Mrs. T.A. Olumakaiye . He is a native of Idanre in Ondo State .

Education

He started his Education at St. Michael’s primary school, Esie in 1975 from where he proceeded to Government Secondary School, Omu-Aran, Kwara State in 1982 .

He left Omu-Aran in 1983 and concluded his Secondary education at Cherubim Seraphim Secondary School, Ilorin in 1986 .

Between 1991 and 1993, he obtained his first degree in Religious Studies from the University of Ibadan, Master’s Degree in Religious Studies in 2001 and doctorate degree in Church History and Doctrine from the same university.

Following his training and graduation from Immanuel College of Theology, Ibadan, he was made a deacon in June 1993 and ordained a priest in December same year by E.A. Ademowo, Bishop of Ilesha Diocese .

He started his ministry at Christ the Saviour Anglican Church, Cappa, Ilesa in June 1993. While at Cappa, he was preferred a Statutory Canon in November 1999 to occupy Archbishop Adetiloye’s stall, and Bishop Ademowo preferred him an Archdeacon of Imo Archdeaconry and Vicar of St. James’s Church, Imo Ilesa 2000 .

As the Vicar of St. Matthew’s Church and Archdeacon of Ijebu-Jesa, he lifted the status of St. Matthew’s church to become a cathedral in January 2009, and he became the first Dean of Cathedral St. Matthew Ijebu-Jesa, Ijesa North Missionary Diocese.

He was elected Bishop on May 22, 2009 at the age of 40, he was consecrated Bishop on Sunday, July 12, 2009 in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state while he was enthroned on Thursday, July 16, 2009 at Cathedral church of St. Philip’s, Otan Ayegbaju as the first Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Osun North East.

Within two years of his Episcopacy in the Diocese, he built a multi-million naira Bishop’s court, a chapel and a library and Resource Centre. The Diocese Headquarter also has a hall, Bishop’s office Complex school and many other structures.

He also built a prayer mountain and a prayer prayer town in the Diocese. A quarter of Otan Ayegbaju was named after him by the Owa of Otan Ayegbaju, Oba Lukman Adesola Ojo Fadipe (Owa Olatanka III).

Olumakaiye was elected for translation into See of Lagos on Tuesday , February 6, 2018 and enthroned as the 8th Bishop of Lagos on Monday, July 30, 2018 at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos.

He acquired 1500 plots of land for the Diocese and named it Centenary City where he is building low income Housing Estate, Gethsemane garden , Hospital, Convention ground, women & youth empowerment center, Amusement park and lots more .

Olumakaiye has served as the Coordinator, prayer convocation for Ibadan province : the secretary of supra west, church of Nigeria (compromising of 63 Dioceses):the secretary of the proprietors desk of Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo.

He is member of pension and gratuity board, supra west church of Nigeria and a member of governing council, Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo.

Olumakaiye was the first Nigerian priest to preach at Melbourne church, London. For four years, he was an annual guest lecturer at St. Luke’s Central, Birmingham. UK,(2011-2015).

In 2003, he attended the world mission conference in Derbyshire and University of Birmingham .

Bishop Olumakaiye has published two books:

1. Anglican women: Position, privileges and prospects of women in the church

2. Inculturation and decolonization of oral and liturgical theology of the Anglican Communion, Nigeria.

Humphrey Olumakaiye was married to Motunrayo Funke, Olumakaiye, former head of the department of nutrition and consumer sciences, faculty of agriculture Obafemi Awolowo University(O.U.A),Ile -Ife, Osun state. They have a son, Richard Tunbamise.

