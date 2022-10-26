Boko Haram Infiltrators Working As Tailors, Mechanics, Carpenters In Abuja

Following heavy bombardments by security operatives in the North East and North West, some insurgents have relocated to the nation’s capital where they disguise as menial workers.

A security source disclosed this to Daily Trust while reacting to the security advisory by the US Mission in Nigeria.

On Sunday, the US embassy warned Americans in Nigeria to be cautious of their movement in response to elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja.

“There is an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja. Targets may include, but are not limited to, government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organizations.

“The U.S. Embassy will offer reduced services until further notice. Actions to Take: Avoid all non-essential travel or movement. Stay alert. Avoid crowds,” the advisory read.

The news had reignited fear in the nation’s capital as residents. There was tension in Abuja months ago when terrorists overran the Kuje Correctional Centre and set free 800 inmates, including all the Boko Haram suspects in detention.

After that, troops of the Presidential Guards Brigade were killed in an ambush within the nation’s capital. This heightened worry among residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), who eventually moved on with their lives.

However, the situation became worrisome after the recent US advisory.

But security sources told Daily Trust that they were aware that some ISWAP commanders and foot soldiers had melted into the civilian population in and around Abuja, perfecting plans to launch attacks about the same time.

The sources said most embassies in Nigeria were aware of this and therefore the announcement by the US Embassy might just be one of such advisories as others must have told their citizens quietly to be on the watch.

“We have gone far in securing not only the FCT but Nigeria at large…The terrorists have no hiding place anymore because we are tracking and picking them.

“We know all their antics. Many of them are working as mechanics, tailors, carpenters, labourers and even experts in some fields…We know what is happening.”

The Department of State Services (DSS) has allayed the fears of Nigerians, especially residents of the nation’s capital.



