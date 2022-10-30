Bola Tinubu To Address South-West Chambers Of Commerce On Tuesday

Previous threads Full Text Of Atiku Abubakar’s Speech At The LCCI

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industries (LCCI) invited the three main candidates in the 2023 presidential election to address its Private Sector Economic Forum. The candidates were to speak in the following order:

The People’s Democratic Party’s Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, was to speak on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 9.30am; the Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 9.30am and the All Progressive Congress Party’s Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu was to speak on Friday, October 28, at 9.30am.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar attended the event and spoke on the scheduled date (Tuesday, September 13, 2022).

Mr Peter Obi’s event was postponed at the last minute and he eventually addressed the LCCI on September 20th.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s event was also postponed at the last minute (see pictures below) and it has now been announced that he will address chambers of commerce in the South-West on Tuesday, November 1st, 2022.

Jubril A. Gawat

He will on Tuesday in Lagos discuss with the chambers of commerce in the South West on how he intends to improve the economy of Nigeria, to achieve a double digit growth.



