(Brighton Vs Chelsea 4 – 1 – (Full Time)

Chelsea head south on Saturday with Graham Potter, unbeaten so far, set to face former club Brighton for the first time since making the switch to Stamford Bridge seven weeks ago. It has been a strenuous start for the Seagulls’ new head coach Roberto De Zerbi, who will have faced each of last season’s top four in October, and is winless in all five outings so far.

While Chelsea’s improvement on the continental stage has been impressive, Potter’s men have dropped four points in the past two domestic league matches and slipped out of the top four. The portents for the south coast fixture, though, are positive.

Chelsea have also won six and drawn four of our past 10 top-flight clashes with Brighton, and have never lost to them in the league. In fact, Albion have never even led during a Premier League game against the Blues. Yet while the Seagulls are sometimes characterised as ‘goal-shy’, the Blues have scored only one more league goal than Saturday’s hosts.

The world champions are, though, the second-best away side in the top flight this season, with 10 points claimed from half-a-dozen games, and rank third in form over the past eight league games.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related