Buhari Attends Passing-Out Parade Of NDA Cadets In Kaduna (Pictures)

President Muhammadu Buhari is in Kaduna State for the

passing-out parade and commissioning ceremony of cadets

from the Nigerian Defence Academy’s Regular Course 69.

The President who is also the reviewing officer arrived at the

venue at 10:40 a.m. and inspected a Quarter Guard at the NDA main gate.

He is expected to present the Champion Battalion with the

Banner and awards to deserving cadets.

All service chiefs and the Inspector General of Police, Usman

Alkali, were present, as were Senate President Ahmed Lawan, the governors of Niger and Kaduna states, and National Assembly members.

A total of 239 cadets are graduating from the Academy as

junior military officers, including those from sister African

countries such as Liberia, Sierra Leone, Niger Republic, Chad,

and Uganda.



Source: https://www.tvcnews.tv/2022/10/buhari-attends-passing-out-parade-of-nda-cadets-in-kaduna/

