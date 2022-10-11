Buhari Confers National Award On Atiku’s Running Mate, Okowa, Others

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, has been conferred with the national award of the Commander of the Order of Niger, CON.

President Muhammadu Buhari conferred the national honour on Okowa on Tuesday.

Okowa received the conferment during the National Honours Award Investiture ceremony at the International Conference Centre, ICC, in Abuja.

The Delta State governor, alongside others, was honoured with the award of the Commander of the Order of Niger, CON.

Among those conferred with the honours are some past and present leaders in various fields of endeavours.

A total of 445 Nigerians were conferred various national honours.

Hon Justice Olukayode Ariwoola; Hon Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad; Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala; Ms. Amina J. Mohammed, and Prof Tijjani Muhammad-Bande will get the highest honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) out of the total 447 awardees.

Also, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Deputy Senate President Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha; Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan; former speaker Yakubu Dogara; Justice Kudirat M. Kekere-Ekun; Justice Musa Dattijo Muhammad; Justice Monica Bolna’an and Donghan Mansem will get the second highest honour of Commander Of the Order Of the Federal Republic (CFR).

https://dailypost.ng/2022/10/11/buhari-confers-national-award-on-atikus-running-mate-okowa-others/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related