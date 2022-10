The President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, confers the prestigious and meritorious National Honours award of the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) on the Governor of Enugu State and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu North Senatorial District in the 2023 general election, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

Hearty Congratulations Your Excellency!

