Buhari Mimicker, MC Tagwaye To Thrill Abuja Residents With ‘Throne Of Laffta’ (Pics)

High Expectations As MC Tagwaye To Thrill Abuja Residents With Throne Of Laffta

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fxikkDwOjEI

A popular entertainment entrepreneur known for mimicking President Muhammadu Buhari, MC Tagwaye has concluded plans to storm Abuja, the nation’s capital with his “Throne of Laffta” comedy show, “The Report Card.”

The comedy show scheduled to take place on Oct 30, 2022 at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja will hold talks on national issues, including education, health, security, infrastructure, corruption and economy.

Those to perform at the show include, Osama, Arinze Baba, Short Family, Aproko, Ali Jita, Chuks De General and many more.

Tickets are available at N5m for platinum, N2m for gold table, N1m for silver table, 25k for VIP and 5k for regular.

MC Tagwaye was launched to limelight after he styled his craft in such a way that he dresses, speaks, and acts like the President.

He also shares a facial resemblance with the President.

