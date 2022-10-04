Buhari To Present ₦19.76trn 2023 Budget To NASS Friday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday, October 7, 202 present the N19.76trn 2023 budgetary estimates to a joint sitting of the National Assembly.

The budget presentation will take place at 10:00am at the temporary chamber of House of Representatives within the National Assembly complex.

This was disclosed by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday morning while reading a letter from President Buhari intimating the lawmakers of his plan to present the proposed 2023 budget.



https://leadership.ng/just-in-buhari-to-present-n19-76trn-2023-budget-to-nass-friday/

Senate President Ahmad Lawan reads a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari on the formal presentation of 2023 Appropriation Bill to the joint National Assembly on Friday, October 7th by 10am.



https://twitter.com/NGRSenate/status/1577239383899799553?s=19

