Busty Nollywood Actress, Imade, Marks Birthday In Style. BBN Boma, Others Spotted

Nollywood screen diva, very beautiful and sassy Imade Osawaru has marked her birthday at her compound in Lagos, attracting topnotch entertainers, from the film to music and comedy industry.

She was also showered with loads of gifts from friends, colleagues and fans among which is a diamond bracelet from Obi’s Gallary.

A native of Ugha Okhuoihe, Uhunmwond Local government area Benin city of Edo state, the award winning actress has featured in numerous movies, which including, A fool for trust, Last affair, Sweet mama’s house, king of kings, the gate man, exhausted, my village bride and many others.

During the event, her friends took turns to give beautiful testimonies about her.

They were all in agreement that she is an Industrious hard-working lady who sees no limit to how far she can go in life. She was also praised for her excellent interpretative skills of roles in the movie set which stands her out.

Imade is said to be a lady with a beautiful heart who strives to see the smile of others especially the downtrodden members of the society.

She expressed gratitude to her friends, colleagues and fans for coming out in their numbers to celebrate her, praying for God’s blessings upon her

Among those in attendance includes, Yaw of Wazobia FM, CEO Obi’s Gallery, Ese Eriata of Bbnaija, Lolo of Whitedeck Resort, Nollywood Director Saheed Apanpa, Boma Akpore of BBN, Nollywood Actor Roxy Antak, Bryan Emmanuel, Jenny Uzoma and Chioma Nwosu etc; Nigeria music industry Chinko Ekun, Fiokee, Codestboi and Kraytv etc; Naijahoodrep s1 winner Jenniesimpss.

