Can The Next-Door Neighbor Harvest This Plantain?

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

My uncles plantain has fruited inside his neighbor s yard
The neighbor is claiming ownership of the plantain and threatens to harvest it soon

Please, who is right in this matter?

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: