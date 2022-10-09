Carles Puyol Reacts As Iker Casillas Comes Out As Gay

Casillas is widely considered as one of the finest goalkeepers of all times. He holds the most clean sheets in the UEFA Champions League and the Spanish National team.

The Real Madrid legend led the Spanish side who won the FIFA W/Cup in South Africa 2010, he also won the euros in 2008 and 2012 as well as the U-20 World Cup (Nigeria ’99).

He won the UEFA Champions League thrice, la-liga 5X, Copa de la Rey twice and a host of other trophies.

I hope you Respect me. I am gay



Iker Casillas

It’s time to tell our story, Iker



Carles Puyol

Puyol is one of the finest defender of his generation and played his whole career at Barcelona CF.

He won 6 la-liga titles, 3 UEFA Champions League, 2 Copa de la Rey titles and was part of the squad that won the FIFA World Cup in 2010.

