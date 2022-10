The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has redesigned some new naira notes.

Godwin Emefiele, CBN governor, said this at a press conference on Wednesday.

Emefiele said the new design and issues will be effective from December 2022.

He advised Nigerians to take old notes to banks for the new notes.

According to Emefiele, the new notes include N200, N500 and N1000.



https://www.thecable.ng/breakingcbn-redesigns-new-naira-notes/amp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related