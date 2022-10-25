‘Chairman Of Osinbajo Ice Cream Company’ — VP Jokes With Shettima (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=raFLQX-SO3M

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has referred to Kashim Shettima, vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the chairman of the “Osinbajo ice cream company”.

Osinbajo said this on Tuesday in Abuja at the launch of a book titled ‘Deputizing and Governance in Nigeria’, authored by Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano.

“…Distinguished Kashim Shettima, who is also the majority shareholder and chairman of the Yemi Osinbajo ice cream company,” the vice-president, who was the special guest of honour at the event, jokingly said.

In June, Shettima, who had been campaigning for Bola Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos, for the APC presidential ticket said Osinbajo would not make a good president because he is a nice man.

“Osinbajo is a good man; he’s a nice man. But nice men do not make good leaders, because nice men tend to be nasty. Nice men should be selling popcorn, ice cream,” the former governor of Borno had said at the time.

“But he’s a very decent person. I can’t doubt that. He’s my personal friend and I’ll rather not comment on his person. But he’s a very decent man. That I can tell you.”

The comment had stirred varied reactions from Nigerians, while an ice cream stand was also a feature at the venue of the APC presidential primary in June.

However, Shettima would later apologise for the comment in a series of tweets that same month.

See video of Osinbajo’s comment below.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1584944110741639168

https://www.thecable.ng/extra-chairman-of-osinbajo-ice-cream-company-vp-jokes-with-shettima/amp

Previous thread:

Fact Check: Did Osinbajo Patronise Ice Cream Shop After Shettima’s Comment?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related