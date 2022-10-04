Checkout Stephanie Nnadi’s Style As She Bags Double Entertainment Awards In Abuja

Stephanie Nnadi Bags Double Award As Entertainment Personality, Best Talented Manager Same Day

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M7asE50H80Q

The Chief Executive Officer, One Percent International Management, Amb. Stephanie Nnadi has been honoured with the award African Fashion & Arts Award as AFAA Outstanding Entertainment Personality of the Year.

The award took place in Abuja at Sheraton Hotels on Sunday, September 25.

On the same day, she was also honoured by VIP Awards 2022 in collaboration with Justalk as Best Talented Manager of the year.

Her company, One Percent International Management Services Limited is a platform that discovers, develops and promote the latent talent in Nigeria.

It recently signed a popular comedienne, Anita Asuoha, popularly known as Real Warri Pikin as its latest artiste with the sum of N30m and a brand new sport utility vehicle.

She expressed gratitude to the organisations for honouring her, promising that she will continue to put in her best to actualising the dreams of young talented entertainers in the country.

