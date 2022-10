I read on front page how the price of rice per bag is now #50k.

A bushel of rice (25kg) here in Ebonyi state cost #15,000. 2 bushels (50kg) should be #30k .

Though not destoned but distoning shouldn’t cost up to 5k,and taking it to Lagos From here shouldn’t cost up to 1k per bag. And there rice mills almost in every village throughout IGBEAGU IZZI, Make una come buy Abakaliki rice Abegi.

