Checkout This Healthy And Delicious Half-Ripe Plantain Porridge (Photos, Video)

Plantain porridge is healthy and very nutritious. This video gives a detailed easy to follow steps on how to make the yummiest and tasty plantain porridge. I used the half ripe plantains as the completely ripe one will be too sweet and the completely unripe one will be too strong.
Ingredients:
Half ripe plantains
Palm oil
Onions
Pepper
Dry fish
Crayfish
Scent leaves
Seasoning cube
Salt to taste
STEPS:
In a dry pot on heat, add in palm oil.
Add in chopped onions and fry for a minute.
Add in chopped pepper.
Add in blended crayfish.
Add in seasoning and salt. (Your seasoning and salt should be proportional to the quantity of food you are cooking)
Add in water, should be same level with the plantain.
Add in the plantain and mix properly, taste for salt and seasoning and adjust if need be.
Add in the dry fish and cover to cook till the plantain is soft.
Add in the washed and sliced scent leaves, stir and cover to cook for 2 minutes.
Serve and enjoy your meal.