Chelsea Score 2 Own Goals For The First Time In A Premier League Game

Chelsea FC has now added another inglorious record to their history, this time: own goals.
In an ongoing game at the Amex Stadium, Chelsea is down 0-3 to hosts, Brighton & Hove Albion. In-form Leandro Trossard got the first goal before the second and third followed.
Own goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah makes it the first time Chelsea will put two goals in their own net in a Premier League Game.
The last time a team scored two own goals was on March 21, 2021: West Ham United v Arsenal.
Updated: Brighton 3 – Chelsea 1 (Game ongoing)