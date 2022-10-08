Chelsea Vs Wolves 3 – 0 – (Full Time)

Diego Costa returns to Chelsea in Wolves colours on Saturday; the striker gained a fierce reputation in England during his Blues spell between 2014 and 2017

Diego Costa was up for a fight as soon as he walked in through the doors at Chelsea.

It is pre-season ahead of the 2014/15 Premier League campaign and while the rest of the Blues squad are sitting down for a meal, their new striker – signed from Atletico Madrid – is standing in the middle of the room with boxing gloves, taking on kit man Billy McCollough in a light-hearted sparring session.

