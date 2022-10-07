‘Clean Shave: How Not Keeping Beard Saved Me From Street Robbers In Mile 2’

My people I greet una

I almost got robbed at mile 2 bridge on Sunday.

My fiancee came to spend the weekend with me so on Sunday we decided to go out and have some fun. Our plan na say from the eatry she go from there dey go house but she forgot her office key at my place so instead of going home we decided to go back to my place first to pick the keys because she needed it the next day at work.

Na so we take go back house ooo before we know 8pm Don clock. Babe didn’t want to sleep over, I couldnt drive because mile 2 is always blocked cos of traffic. Most uber drivers don’t even like going there so we had to enter danfo.

Bus dropped us at mile 2 Festac side and we needed to walk up a little so she could get a bus or bike heading towards Wilmer.

It was already 9pm and some guys started approaching us. I saw them and quickly changed my steps, my babe didn’t know what was happening, I just asked her to give me her phones. She gave them to me, I placed the big one inside my pocket.

The guys approached n surrounded us and were like bring your phone, my babe was scared but I refused to stop walking.

One raised hands and wanted to hit me while another one wanted to drag my girl’s bag.

I just said, if them born una well make una hand touch me, be like una want make this Mile 2 and lagos hot for una. Una wan touch soldier, una die well.

Immediately I pretended like I was making call “I said Nasiru, stand at alert, mile 2 on top bridge second lane”

After pretending to make the calls, I stretched the phone towards them and said if they have mind they should take the phone from me… All these while I was walking and talking.

The guys just said awuuaahhh, no vex abeg just find us something. I said una dey mad, instead of to beg for money una wan use force or threaten, I no dey give una again. One by one they just left the scene.

My babe was already cold, we quietly crossed to the other busy lane, entered a bus and started laughing.

What happened was surprising. I didn’t know the guts that came to me.

Normal, I don’t keep beards (clean shave) and the way I walk most people mistake me for a military guy cos of my height and mode of walking. Coincidentally I was putting on a black top with a black face cap. So seeing a young guy with clean shave they just felt I was a military guy and decided to avoid me.

Thank God for protection sha

