Contractors Hand Over $1.5bn Lekki Port After Completion

AHEAD of the commissioning of the $1.5billion Lekki Deep Seaport next month, the Port has been handed over to Tolarams Group by China Harbours, the contractor that constructed the facility.

Speaking at the completion ceremony at Lekki port, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu promised to expand the roads leading to the port to a six lane roads with a view to ensuring a seamless evacuation of cargo from the port.

Sanwo-Olu also said that with a projected 1.2million Twenty Equipment Unit, TEUs, the port will make Nigeria a hub in the entire sub-region.

He also called on community stakeholders within port axis to give all the necessary support as the port promises to generate over 200,000 jobs within communities around the port area.

Sanwo-Olu said:”We will stop at nothing to complete the roads leading to the port, all the shanties along the road will be cleared to give way for the expansion of the roads.

“With the port completed and a projected 1.2million TEUs, Lagos has become a maritime hub.”

Similarly, Chairman of the Board of port Mr. Abiodun Dabiri said that the port is poised to deliver on it’s promise to make Nigeria a hub in the Sub-region.

Dabiri also said that the Board was please to celebrate the completion of construction of the port and the effective handover of the facilities by Lekki Port from the Contractor, China Harbour Engineering LFTZ Enterprise (CHELE), a subsidiary of China Harbour Engineering Company.

According to Dabiri, “It has been a long journey of many steps. Starting from the time when Tolaram led by Pa Mohan Aswani sought to develop a deep sea port for the benefit of the Lagos Free Zone, and indeed all of Lagos State and Nigeria; to getting a concession from the Nigerian Ports Authority for a unique private public partnership port; getting a loan facility from China Development Bank to the infusion of equity capital in the sum of US$221m by China Harbour Engineering Company to the start of construction in the midst of an unprecedented global pandemic.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/10/contractors-hand-over-1-5bn-lekki-port-to-owners-after-completion/

