The Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has nullified all the primaries conducted by All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state.

Some Aggrieved APC Members loyal to the Governorship Candidate of SDP, Senator Magnus Abe had approached the Court Challenging the Conduct of Primary with Claims of Exclusion from Delegate primaries conducted in the State.



https://www.sunnewsonline.com/breaking-court-nullifies-all-apc-primaries-in-rivers/

