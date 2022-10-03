Cracks In APC Deepen As Moves Against Adamu Thicken

• More Christian leaders snub presidential campaign

The festering crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the composition of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of Bola Ahmed Tinubu deepened over the weekend with some stakeholders moving for the replacement of the National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

Adamu, who is at the epicentre of the crisis, is believed to be having a running battle with Tinubu, who sources have revealed, is shopping for the chairman’s replacement in consultation with governors elected under the party’s platform.

Daily Sun learnt that the recent development, has unsettled the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, especially Adamu.

A source told Daily Sun that last week’s leaked letter, purportedly written by Adamu and addressed to Tinubu served as the proverbial last straw that broke the camel’s back.

In the letter Adamu reportedly expressed displeasure over the lopsided composition of membership of APC PCC.

Adamu, however, denied the credibility of the letter, though his aides confirmed that the rebuttal was sent out following the anger it generated.

“There is currently a sharp division in the inner caucus of Tinubu over the fate of Adamu. While APC governors and some Christian leaders are calling for his replacement, the Director-General of APC PCC, Governor Simon Lalong and some members of NWC, are calling for caution,”a source told Daily Sun.

It was, however, learnt that the bad blood between Tinubu and Adamu started weeks before the presidential primary in June, when the party chairman openly announced Ahmad Lawan as consensus candidate of the party.

“Since Tinubu’s sudden emergence, attempts by party leaders to mediate and close ranks between the two have failed,” the source said.

A close ally of Tinubu, who is also a member of APC PCC, told Daily Sun: “Adamu has not managed the crisis well. He didn’t even support Tinubu from the beginning. He is still sabotaging him from within. Tinubu can’t sit back and let that continue. The party is yet to reconcile aggrieved members of the party. Former presidential aspirants are still at loggerheads with the party and Adamu is unable to fix that.

“Instead, he’s so fixated on the composition of the Presidential Campaign Organisation as if that was what he was elected to do. If APC must win, Adamu needs to go. He can’t guarantee the success of the party in next year’s general elections.

“Right now, we don’t have the support of major Christian leaders who are in Government. Adamu and NWC can’t prevail on them to support the candidacy of Tinubu. What kind of a chairman is that?

“Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Rotimi Amaechi, Lawan and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, are not openly supporting Tinubu. What has Adamu done about it?

“As we speak, many senators and members of the House of Representatives, are not working for us. We are getting bad press and NWC is doing nothing.”

He said APC governors may soon meet with President Muhammadu Buhari, to mount pressure on him to support Adamu’s replacement before the campaigns kicked off.

He further cited the need to balance religious biases in the party, as one of the reasons to be advanced by those pushing for Adamu’s ouster.

“The party will have its National Executive Committee (NEC), critical decisions are expected to be taken there. One of then will be the fate of Adamu. The chairman is aware and that’s one of the reasons he’s delaying that meeting

“If you remember, APC governors didn’t want him as chairman. They only respected Buhari’s wish. And Adamu has not lived up to expectations. He needs to pave way for someone who will drive the campaign to step in.

“Beside, APC has been accused of only fielding Muslims. Party leaders believe that it needs to change. If we’re able to convince President Buhari, Adamu maybe asked to step aside soon.

“As of now, Tinubu is not around. As his core supporters, we can’t take any decision until he returns. But we’ve briefed him and he appears to be with us. He will listen to both arguments and decide what’s best for everyone when he returns.”

Spokesman of APC PCC, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, in his usual manner, didn’t respond to calls. He didn’t return any either as at the time of filing in this report.

APC spokesman in a recent chat with Daily Sun, said: “There is no rift to discuss. Like other parties, everyone is entitled to hold an opinion. That’s the nature of our democracy.”



