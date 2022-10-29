Crippled Man In His Flooded Hut With His Children (Video & Pictures)

Watch here :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0byQb0XgQ_I

This video is showing how helpless one could be in this state of flood.

Here is a crippled man in his flooded hut with his three children. I pray help comes their way.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related