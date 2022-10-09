Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes The First Player In History To Score 700 Club Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro has become the first player to score 700 club goals.

Ronaldo, who hasn’t scored this season, came in for injured Anthony Martial (in the 29′ against Everton), receiving a defence-splitting pass from Carlos Casemiro before slotting home in the 44th minute, to silence Goodison Park.

Sporting Lisbon – 5 goals

Manchester United (1st spell) – 118 goals

Real Madrid – 450 goals

Juventus CF – 101 goals

Manchester United – 26 goals and counting

Recall, Cristiano Ronaldo in September last year broke Ali Daei’s Record For International Goals.

He also broke Josef Bican’s record as the all-time leading goalscorer in football history.

Ronaldo is also the all-time leading scorer in the UEFA Champions League and holds the record of highest goal scorer in a season in the Competition.

