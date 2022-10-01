Crystal Palace Vs Chelsea 1 – 0 – (Live)

This will be Graham Potter’s first Premier League match in charge of Chelsea – excluding caretakers, just one of the last 10 managers to take charge of the Blues has lost their first league match (W6 D3), though that was the only other permanent English manager they’ve had in that time (Frank Lampard, 0-4 vs Manchester United in August 2019).

Crystal Palace have drawn more games than any other Premier League side since the start of last season (18). Of managers to have taken charge of at least 40 Premier League games, only Micky Adams (42%) has drawn a higher share than Palace boss Patrick Vieira (41% – 18/44).

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related