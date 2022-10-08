Cubana COO, Omoefe Is Leadership Excellence ‘Hospitality Personality Of The Year’

Cubana COO, Omoefe Emerges 2022 ‘Hospitality Personality of the Year’

Popular Abuja Hospitality ‘Big Boy’ And Hotel Management expert, Omoefe Ejere has emerged 2022 ‘Hospitality Personality of the Year’ in Leadership Excellence Awards.

In a nationwide online poll monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Omoefe got 131,270 votes to defeat three other nominees: Danny Kioupouroglou 15,287, Folorunsho Coker 48,224, and Bulent Tarlan 18,229.

IgbereTV media crew led by the Executive Director, Emeh James Anyalekwa visited him to formally inform him of his nomination and victory in the online poll.

The team also conducted awardee post-profiling, photo session and presentation of his Table reservation for the event.

Apart being the Chief Operating Officer of the popular Grand Cubana Abuja, Mr Omoefe has managed and ensured the success of ‎major hotels in Abuja, the nation’s capital and beyond.

The prestigious award, endorsed by the African Union, African Film Institute, will be presented to him on 5th November, 2022 at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja in a glamorous ceremony organised by IgbereTV.

IgbereTV Leadership Excellence Awards recognises and honours outstanding impacts of leaders across public and private sectors in Nigeria.

Source : https://www.sunnewsonline.com/omoefe-emerges-2022-hospitality-personality-of-the-year/

