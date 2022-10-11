CVR: INEC Deletes 2.7 Million Double Registrants, PVCs Ready November

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Tuesday said new Permanent Voter Cards will be made available by November.

INEC Chairman Prof Mahmoud Yakubu said this at a National Endowment for Democracy event in Washington DC in the United States.

Yakubu said 2.7 million double registrations were weeded out of the last Continuous Voters Registration exercise conducted by the commission.

According to him, about 50% of the new PVCs are ready but yet to be distributed to collection centres.



