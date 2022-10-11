Aliko Dangote, president of the Dangote Group, is currently attending a meeting involving Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi, at the presidential villa.

The meeting, which also has in attendance Ibrahim Gambari, chief of staff to the president, and Abdullahi Sule, governor of Nasarawa, is over the recent tussle for ownership of the Dangote cement factory in Obajana, Kogi state.

TheCable understands that the meeting started around 4pm.



https://www.thecable.ng/just-in-dangote-yahaya-bello-meet-in-aso-rock-to-resolve-obajana-ownership-tussle/amp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related