Dangote, Yahaya Bello Meet In Aso Rock To Resolve Obajana Ownership Tussle

Aliko Dangote, president of the Dangote Group, is currently attending a meeting involving Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi, at the presidential villa.

The meeting, which also has in attendance Ibrahim Gambari, chief of staff to the president, and Abdullahi Sule, governor of Nasarawa, is over the recent tussle for ownership of the Dangote cement factory in Obajana, Kogi state.

TheCable understands that the meeting started around 4pm.

