“DangoteExploitingKogi” Trends On Twitter Amidst Controversies

As the faceoff between Dangote Group and the government of Kogi State hightens, the topic has become a major discussion on the micro blogging site, Twitter.

At about 2PM on Monday, the issue made it to the trending topics on Twitter with the tag ‘DangoteExploitingKogi.’ 1,482 Twitter users were seen to to be discussing the issue.

Recall, the government of Kogi State sealed Obajana mining site last week in a move to recover the ownership of the cement factory from Dangote Group.

Amidst the controversy with the Dangote Group, a fire incident occurred in the state assembly complex.x on Monday, leaving the complex completely razed, Tribune reported.

The State government through the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingly Fannwo has called for the citizens to remain calm, adding that security experts were already working to know the cause of the fire. The Punch reported the fire incident on Monday afternoon.

