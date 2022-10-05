Dapo Abiodun Donates House, Other Gifts To Tobi Amusan

Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun – MFR @dabiodunMFR

My adopted daughter and world-record holding athlete, @Evaglobal01 paid me a courtesy visit in Oke-Mosan this morning.

I announced her appointment as Youth Ambassador in Ogun State and a donation of a house, as well as five million Naira in recognition of her world records and other stellar achievements.

We had adopted the Ogun State daughter for career support earlier this year, as Ms Amusan displayed the result-driven spirit of resilience, hardwork and determination that the State is known for.



https://twitter.com/dabiodunMFR/status/1577330632295956481

