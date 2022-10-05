Dapo Abiodun Praises Efforts Of Ogun State Teachers (Pictures)

Acknowledging today the contributions of a key part of the Ogun State workforce – teachers, we marked the World Teachers Day by rewarding excellence in teachers.

Teachers across public senior and junior secondary as well as primary schools, went home with house and cash prizes, from the event we held at the Mko Abiola International Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta.

Having presented a brand new bus to the Association of Primary School Head Teachers of Nigeria, Ogun State Chapter, we also gave automatic employment to the wife of Sunday Ogunjimi, Odeda LGA teacher who slumped & passed away in July, while we rewarded schools & their managements

Teachers run the world, because we couldn’t have known all we’ve learnt today, if they hadn’t taught us.



https://twitter.com/dabiodunMFR/status/1577688731808632833?t=_BheGsCurhMvChMC8-yYTg&s=19

