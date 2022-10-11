This evening, we had an interactive session with all transport union members across the State, as we unraveled some of our forthcoming initiatives and programmes for their sector having made full commitment to the recently launched Ogun State Multimodal Transportation Master Plan
Dapo Abiodun Shares Initiatives And Programmes With Transport Workers In Ogun
