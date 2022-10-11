Dapo Abiodun Shares Initiatives And Programmes With Transport Workers In Ogun

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

This evening, we had an interactive session with all transport union members across the State, as we unraveled some of our forthcoming initiatives and programmes for their sector having made full commitment to the recently launched Ogun State Multimodal Transportation Master Plan

https://twitter.com/dabiodunMFR/status/1579213302072508416?t=iWAxjGej1K-VJljB6rpuNQ&s=19

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: