Davido And Chioma Reconcile, Spotted Together In The Club (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OyqmulouEZA

Davido And Chioma Reconcile As They Were Spotted Together In The Club (Photos, Video)

Singer Davido and Chioma, mother of his son, Ifeanyi were recently seen together at a nightclub, days after photos and videos of them holding hands at his concert in Lagos surfaced online, IGBERETV reports.

In the club, Chioma was seen smiling while lovingly holding Davido by his neck.



https://igberetvnews.com/1429631/davido-chioma-reconcile-spotted-together-club-photos-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related