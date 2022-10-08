Davido Confirms He Is Getting Married To Chioma In 2023 (Video)

Davido confirms he will get married to Chioma in 2023

Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, known as Davido, has confirmed he will be getting married to the mother of one of his sons,

Chioma Rowland, in 2023.

The singer made this known In an Instastory posted by UK-based Nigerian pastor, Tobi Adegboyega.

In the video, Adegboyega hailed Chioma as “Our wife, our real wife,” and Davido added, “Hundred per cent, going down 2023.”

