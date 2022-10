Afrobeat star Davido bows and prostrates for the King and Osemawe of Ondo who blesses him with prayers.

He also introduced and made his American friend who was visiting Nigeria and Africa from Atlanta for the first time, to do same hence promoting the Nigerian culture.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TydSMLz6e1o

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related