Decomposed Bodies Of 2 Ladies Found In Chief Medical Director’s Office In Kwara (Pix)

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Police have recovered two decomposed bodies of ladies, inside the office of the Chief Medical Director of a government hospital in Kwara state.

One of the carcasses of the decomposed female bodies was found buried underground inside his office, while the other one was found inside a trash bin.

The suspected former Chief Medical Director of Kiama General hospital, Kiama in Kaiama Local government area of Kwara state, Dr Adio Adeyemi Adebowale now in Edo State has been invited vire the State police command and is now facing prosecution in Kwara state.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the suspect reportedly told the police during interrogation that the victim simply identified as Ifeoluwa was his girlfriend, and that he killed her and dumped her in a bush in Alapa in Asa local government area of Kwara state before it was later traced to his office.

The police following a series of investigations later led the suspect to his office in Kaima General hospital, where they found the office tiles to be freshly done, they suspected foul play and therefore removed the tiles.

The police investigation team and members of the community present were shocked to find the decomposed body of the CMD’s former girlfriend, Ifeoluwa buried underground after the tiles were removed.

Other items recovered in the detained doctor’s office include two telephone handsets found in the handbag of one of the ladies, all found in the doctor’s drawer.

There were also two female handbags, a female wig, a veil and a female pants found in the office

Vanguard also gathered, reliably that Ifeoluwa was declared missing by her relatives in the Tanke area of Ilorin, Kwara state since November last year before he was discovered buried inside the former CMD office.

The second kidnapped victim Nofisat Halidu found inside the trash bin, had been declared missing by their husband Mr Halidu in Kaima since November 22, 2021.

Contacted, Spokesman of Kwara State police command, Ajayi Okasanmi confirmed the incidents.

Okasanmi said in a statement on Sunday that On assumption of office, Mr Paul Odama as commissioner of police Kwara State, while going through some petitions written by some citizens, a particular case struck the CP regarding a reported case of one missing lady by name Nofisat Halidu ‘F’ in Kaiama, Kaiama Local government area of Kwara State, on 21/11/2021.

“The CP immediately ordered the setting up of a high-powered investigation team led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in the State CID, to unravel the mystery surrounding the kidnap case and other unresolved cases before his assumption of Office.

“Based on the CP order, the investigation into the cases began on Friday, working on a lead provided by the arrest and confession of one Dr Adio Adeyemi Adebowale.

“Investigation of the cases are still progressing and we will bring the development to the notice of the public as soon as possible. After investigation, then follow prosecution “he stated.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/10/police-recover-decomposed-bodies-of-2-ladies-inside-cmds-office-in-kwara/

