Delta 2023: Oborevwori Faces Another Legal Battle

Despite last week’s verdict of the Supreme Court affirming Sheriff Oborevwori as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, in Delta State, a party stalwart, Aghwarianovwe Ikie, has filed another suit before a Federal High Court in Abuja seeking to nullify his candidacy.

Ikie in a writ of summons marked FHC/ ABJ/CS/1857/2022 and filed on October 13, 2022 with the PDP, Oborevwori and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC as 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants respectively is asking the court to among other things declare that some portions of the information filed by Oborevwori for the PDP primary election were false.

The plaintiff’s claims include: “A declaration that the information, particulars and documents contained in the 3rd defendant’s INEC form EC9 given by the 2nd defendant duly sworn to by him on June 30, 2022 submitted by the 1st defendant and published by the 3rd defendant on October 4, 2022 for the 2023 general election to the office of the governor of Delta State contain false information as they relate to the 2nd defendant’s constitutional requirement for the said office contrary to section 29(5)&(6) of the Electoral Act 2022.

“An order disqualifying the 2nd defendant sponsored by the 1st defendant from contesting the election to the office of governor of Delta State in the 2023 general elections. An order disqualifying the 1st defendant from sponsoring the 2nd defendant or any other candidate for the office of governor of Delta state in the 2023 general election pursuant to Section 29(6)of the Electoral Act, 2022.

“An order restraining the 2nd defendant from parading himself as a candidate for the office of governor of Delta State in the 2023 general election. An order restraining the 1st defendant from parading the 2nd defendant or any other candidate as her candidate in the 2023 general election to the office of the governor of Delta State.

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the 3rd defendant from recognising or doing anything whatsoever towards recognising the 2nd defendant sponsored by the 1st defendant as the 1st defendant’s candidate for the office of governor of Delta state in the 2023 general elections.

The writ of summons was issued by Dr. Alex Izinyon, SAN.



