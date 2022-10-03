Did Chris Ngige Assault ASUU President, Osodeke, In A Meeting? (Photo)

By Joseph Adeiye

A number of people have reacted to a video showing Chris Ngige, the Minister of Labour and Employment, storming out of a dialogue between government officials and the executive members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Saturday.

The video shows select members of the House of Representatives and some government officials exchanging ideas with the ASUU representatives led by Emmanuel Osodeke, their president.

At a point, the dialogue became heated between Ngige and Osodeke. Ngige claimed that Osodeke had said that the APC government of Muhammadu Buhari failed tertiary institutions and the ruling party be voted out.

As Osodeke denied Ngige’s claims, the minister stood up and left the meeting before it reached a conclusion, and some social media users have criticised him for “assaulting” Osodeke as he left.

CLAIM: Ngige physically assaulted ASUU president while storming out of a meeting.

“Did you see Ngige, a Minister physically assaulting the ASUU President? As if it was not ridiculous enough for him to walk out of the meeting. So disgusting to watch!” Yemie Fash, a communications strategist, tweeted on Sunday.

Kawa Garba, a social media influencer, also claimed that Ngige slapped Osodeke.

“In a heated argument, Chris Ngige angrily slapped ASUU president & walked out of the negotiation table presided by the honorable speaker, House of Representatives, but social media is quiet, and nobody condemns it. Just imagine if it’s the other way around,” Garba wrote on Saturday.

VERIFICATION: FIJ reviewed the dialogue and confirmed Ngige left the meeting angrily. Ngige addressed Osodeke with the least affection possible and tapped him on his back thrice as he approached the open door.

CONCLUSION: Ngige tapped Osodeke on his back three times with an open palm. While Osodeke seemed to immediately resist Ngige’s touch, it was evident neither meant violence.

VERDICT: The claim that Ngige physically assaulted Osodeke at the dialogue is false and misleading.



https://fij.ng/article/fact-check-did-chris-ngige-assault-ASUU-president-in-a-meeting/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related