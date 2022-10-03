DJ Cuppy Eats ‘Gold-Plated’ Pounded Yam (Photo)

DJ Cuppy eats Gold-Plated Pounded Yam.

She posted pictures of the meal with the caption…

“ONLY 24 Carat Gold-Plated Pounded Yam can HEAL the HEADACHE that United is causing me right now � � Available at Enish Restaurant�”

