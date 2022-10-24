DME Estate Boss, Olurishe Emerges ‘Young Real Estate Personality Of The Year’ (Pix)

DME Estate Boss, Olurishe Emerges 2022 ‘Young Real Estate Personality of the Year’

The founder of Dynamic Mayor Edge Nigeria Limited, Olumayowa Olurishe has emerged 2022 ‘Young Real Estate Personality of the Year’ in Leadership Excellence Awards.

Mr. Olurishe polled 61,004 votes to defeat

Genevieve Nnaji 43, 951 votes; Adetola Nola

21, 571 votes ; John Kalu 20, 691 votes.

The highly coveted award, endorsed by the African Union, African Film Institute, will be presented to him on 5th November, 2022 at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja in a glamorous ceremony organised by IgbereTV, Africa’s foremost community TV.

The young DME Boss spearheaded over 200 construction projects across the country and was a project manager with brains and hammers Limited for over two years, where he supervised and delivered over 30 units of houses before he moved to Wiser Estate as company architect, where he assisted in developing the concepts and supervising of the company’s projects.

His brainchild, DME-Estates, also provides unique services for private houses, firms, ministries, institutions and corporate bodies. They do not only develop buildings, the company manages developed properties to keep them in good shape so that owners enjoy their use over time, thereby getting more value for investment. They have a special skill to make clients fall in love with their old, abandoned or obsolete structures all over again by making it fit modern standards that surpasses every imagination.

With DME-Estates, Olurishe also brings with him an extensive experience in the interior finish which inspired him to establish DME where he can deliver homes with exquisite interiors.

IgbereTV media crew led by the Executive Director, Emeh James Anya visited him to formally inform him of the nomination and victory in the online poll.

During the visit, the team also conducted awardee post-profiling, photo session and presentation of his Table reservation for the event.



Source: https://www.sunnewsonline.com/olurishe-emerges-2022-young-real-estate-personality-of-the-year/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related