‘DNA Test: My First Child Is Not Mine’

Been married for over 5 years now and ever since my wife gave birth to my first child, I’ve been suspecting that it’s not my child due to no sense of resemblance.

I finally did a DNA test but unfortunately the result shows that I’m not the father of my first child. No doubt my wife loves me so much and honestly she has done a lot, sacrificed alot for me.

My conscience never allowed me to end the marriage because honestly she is a good wife one could ever ask for though she has her bad sides.

Since the result came out, I never told her or confronted her because I’m very very certain that once I confront her the marriage will end cos alot will happen but everyday once I see the boy and remember, I get so angry but after some time when we are all playing as a family I will forget.

I still do everything a father could do for his son. Honestly it’s not easy to forget about everything.

What do you advise me to do guys?

