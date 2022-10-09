Dogara, Lawal, Aliero Move To Adopt Consensus Candidate

The ongoing plot against the Muslim -Muslim ticket of the ruling All progressive congress (APC) thickened yesterday after the Northern Christian leaders concluded arrangements to adopt any of the leading presidential candidates of the opposition political parties as their consensus candidate in the 2023 poll.

The group led by the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachir David Lawal disclosed that they have resolved to work with their Muslim counterparts in the north to adopt one of the Presidential Candidates in a bid to defeat the same faith ticket (Muslim-Muslim) ticket of the APC.

Sources say the aggrieved politicians are considering Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso who are the presidential candidates of the opposition peoples democratic party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPC) have the Muslim -Christians joint tickets as their consensus candidate.

The resolution was contained in a communique jointly signed by a former Deputy Governor of Sokoto State and minister of Water Resources during the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo Hon. Mukhari Shagari and Hon Yakubu Dogara.

The communique was the outcome of their consultative meeting and dialogue between Northern APC Christian Leaders and Northern Muslim Political Leaders held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at NAF Conference Centre, Kado Abuja.

The APC Northern Christian leaders claimed that the resolution had the full backing of their members across the 19 northern states and the FCT.

It reads thus: “That we have agreed to work together with a view to fostering unity, peace and national cohesion.

“To work together and jointly adopt a pan-Nigerian political platform that will engender unity, inclusiveness and a sense of belonging among the Nigerian citizenry.

” Conscious of the multi-ethnic, multi-religious and multi-cultural configuration of Nigeria we believe that a same faith ticket and voting along religious lines may trigger dangerous dimensions of negative consequences among our disparate peoples in ways that will hamper nation building.

” Consequently, we have agreed to channel our energies on matters that unite us more as a people instead of encouraging attacks on sensitive issues bothering religion in the name of politics.

“In view of the above, we have agreed to set up a committee with the mandate to fashion out strategies for advancing the objectives set forth in this resolution.”

The dialogue and consultative meeting had in attendance the following persons: Alhaji Mukhtari Shagari, Boni Haruna, Abdulfatah Ahmed, Yakubu Dogara, Babachir David Lawal, Damishi Sango, Senator Idris Ahmed Umar, Yomi Awoniyi, Simon Achuba, Ummara Kumalia, Baba Shehu Agaie.

They include Air Marshall Monday Morgan (Rtd), General Ishaya Bauka (rtd), Mohammed Sani Sidi, John B. Bawa, Iliya Stephen Msheliza, Sarah Allabeh-nanpon, Shina Ibiyemi, Dr Auwalu Anwar

Others are Dr. Yakubu Tor-Agbidye, Hon Hassan Jonga, Hon Dauda Bundot, Alhaji Abdul Abubakar, Alhaji Musa Bello, Ishaku Pennap

Hon Leah Solomon, Mohammed Alhaji Yakubu, Professor Salamatu Machunga, Barrister Mela Nanghe SAN

The attendees include Reverend Joseph Hayab, Dr Mrs Ruth Magaji, Rev Innocent Solomon, Rev Habila Tengya, Hon Haruna Mohammed and Hon Gwamna Dimas

While HE Ibrahim Shehu Shema, HE Senator Adamu Aliero, HE Capt. Idris Wada and Senator Umaru Tsauri, Imam Sani Ishaq, Sheik Halliru Maraya, sent in apologies but said they agreed with all decisions and resolutions of the meeting.



