Don’t Marry An Illiterate – Ubi Franklin’s 4th Baby Mama Advises

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Popular socialite and fourth baby mama of Ubi Franklin, Sandra Iheuwa has advised single people against marrying illiterates, IGBERETV reports.

She stated this in a post shared on her Instastories.

The businesswoman whose marriage to businessman Steve Thompson crashed in 2021, a few months after it was contracted, said an educated person will find it hard to have an intellectual conversation if their significant other is not educated.

Read her post below.

https://igberetvnews.com/1430826/dont-marry-illiterate-sandra-iheuwa-advises-single-people/

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: