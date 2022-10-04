Dr Enabulele In Berlin For His Inauguration As President Of World Medical Association

Landed safely in Berlin, Germany, ahead of my inauguration as president of the World Medical Association.



https://twitter.com/drenabulele/status/1576994494322728960

Nigerian doctor, Osahon Enabulele, emerges President World Medical Association

Former President Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, Dr Osahon Enabulele, has emerged as the President-elect of the World Medical Association, WMA.

Enabulele, a Chief Consultant Family Physician, is currently the President of Commonwealth Medical Association, CMA.

Enabulele will be superintending over the World Medical Association during the 2022 – 2023 Executive year.

His emergence followed an almost one week period of voting by participating National Medical Associations all over the world.

A press statement from the association said his victory was a testimony to his global acceptability and recognition of his many years of hard work within the WMA, his profound intellect, sagacity and excellent performance in all responsibilities assigned to him, and his undeniable progressive contributions to the global body.

Enabulele’s opponent at the election was Prof. Dr Muhammad Ashraf NIZAMI, a professor of Orthopaedic Surgery and the President of the Pakistan Medical Association.

“With this historic development, Enabulele, has once again attained another milestone by being the first-ever Nigerian and West African physician to be elected President of the World Medical Association since the global body of all physicians in the world was established in the year 1947.”

It would be recalled that in the year 2019, Dr Enabulele became the first Nigerian physician to be elected as President of the Commonwealth Medical Association (CMA) since the CMA was founded in November 1962.

In the same year 2019, Enabulele also became the first Nigerian physician to become a statutory Council Member of the World Medical Association, as well as the first Nigerian physician to ever chair one of the only three standing committees (Socio-Medical Affairs Committee) of the World Medical Association, following his election as Chair of SMAC in far away Chile in the year 2019.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2021/10/nigerian-doctor-osahon-enabulele-emerges-president-world-medical-association/amp/

World Medical Association to inaugurate Enabulele as President October 7

Former President Nigeria Medical Association, Dr Osahon Enabulele will be inaugurated on October 7, 2022, in Berlin, Germany, as first Nigeria and Wes Africa President of the World Medical Association, WMA.

The installation of Dr Enabulele who is also the Commonwealth Medical Association, CMA and was announced in a press statement issued by the WMA on its annual General Assembly billed to hold in Berlin from October 5 to 8, 2022 when both the assembly and German Medical Association would celebrate their 75th Anniversaries.

According to the statement, keynote speakers at the scientific session would be Professor of Philosophy, Georgetown University, United States of America (USA), Tom L. Beauchamp, and Professor Emeritus of Ethics and Religious Studies, University of Virginia, USA, James F. Childress.

At the ceremonial session on October 7, 2022, Enabulele, also a Consultant in Family Medicine at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH, Edo State will be installed as WMA President for 2022-23.

The statement also notes that former Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, is also expected to speak during the programme.

The keynote speakers at the Scientific Session will be Prof. Tom L. Beauchamp, Professor of Philosophy, Georgetown University, USA and Prof. James F. Childress, Professor Emeritus of Ethics and Religious Studies, University of Virginia, USA.

At the Ceremonial Session on Friday morning, Dr. Osahon Enabulele, former President of the Nigerian Medical Association, will be installed as WMA President for 2022-23.

“ The keynote speaker at the General Assembly on Saturday will be Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, newly installed WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence.

“ Issues on the Assembly agenda on Saturday are likely to be headed by proposed revisions to the International Code of Medical Ethics, which have been drawn up following months of discussion. Other topics on the agenda include healthcare discrimination against the elderly, racism in medicine and the growth of telehealth and digital healthcare activities.

WMA is the independent confederation of national medical associations with 112 constituent members representing more than 10 million physicians.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2022/09/world-medical-association-to-inaugurate-enabulele-as-president-october-7/amp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related