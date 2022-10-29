DSS Confirms Raid On Abuja Estate, Says No Joint Operation With US Soldiers

The Department of State Services (DSS) has confirmed the arrest of a suspected terrorist in an Abuja estate.

Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesperson, said this in an interview with TheCable on Friday.

Afunanya said the operation was, however, not done in collaboration with soldiers from the United States (US).

“No joint operation between DSS and any other country’s military took place in Abuja,” Afunanya said.

Adewale Adenaike, chairman of phase 3, Trademore Estate, Lugbe, had said DSS officers and American soldiers arrested a suspected terrorist in his community.

The estate chairman said the security operatives closed the estate gates on Monday to stop vehicular movement in the area.

Speaking on the development, Afunanya said the DSS operatives carried out the arrest with other Nigerian security agencies.

The US and the United Kingdom (UK) recently issued travel advisories warning their citizens living in Nigeria about the possibility of terror attacks in the FCT.

On Sunday, the US embassy said there is an elevated risk of terror attacks in the FCT and warned against unnecessary travel.

However, in an updated travel advisory, the US ordered family members of its employees in Abuja to leave the area.

https://www.thecable.ng/dss-confirms-raid-on-abuja-estate-but-says-no-joint-operation-with-us-soldiers/amp

