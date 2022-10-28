Ebonyi: Appeal Court Upholds Umahi’s Defection To APC

Justice Tsammani maintained that the only option left for an aggrieved Political Party over the defection of a Governor is by impeachment.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has upheld the defection of the Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

A three-man panel of the Court led by Justice Haruna Tsammani JCA gave the verdict in its judgment on Friday.

It can be recalled that Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja on March 08, 2022 ordered the removal of Umahi, over his defection to the APC.

